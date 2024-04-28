Finalist: Janice L. Frechette-Artinger

Executive Director

Parentis Foundation

Janice Frechette-Artinger, executive director of the Parentis Foundation, discovered her true calling in 2016, leading to the foundation’s inception as the nonprofit arm of Parentis Health Senior Care. She initiated a partnership with the AARP Foundation Experience Corps, establishing the Orange County chapter of the intergenerational literacy program. Collaborating with over 200 older adult volunteer mentors, they have helped over 1,100 struggling youth achieve grade-level reading proficiency in seven years. Frechette-Artinger’s impact extends to her role as an executive board member for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley, earning her prestigious volunteer awards such as the Champions of Youth Award and the 2021 Spirit of Volunteerism Award. With a diverse professional background encompassing business sales, education and community outreach and a psychology degree, she seamlessly integrates her dedication to youth development and senior advocacy into her life.