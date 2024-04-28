Finalist: Jenny Zhan

Chief Executive Officer

Beyond Holding U.S.

Jenny Zhan is a seasoned leader in investment management, renowned for managing over $4 billion in assets and attracting billions in international investment to North America, particularly in real estate and alternative investments. She has over 20 years of experience in institutional investments, including extensive work with the EB-5 program, assisting foreign investors in navigating U.S. financial systems and regulations. Zhan’s firm focuses on value investing across real estate assets and adapted successfully during the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing client interests and community support. Beyond her professional accomplishments, she is dedicated to mentoring women and fostering diversity in the investment industry through organizations like AAAIM and Girls Who Invest.