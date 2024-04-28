Finalist: Lisa R. Hsiao

Partner

Musick Peeler

Lisa R. Hsiao, a partner in the Orange County and Los Angeles offices, specializes in transportation, product liability, premises liability, real estate and employment law. She represents a range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to individuals, in tort-based litigation, emphasizing product liability, business litigation and transportation law. Hsiao leads the firm’s 24-hour Accident Investigation Team, ensuring clients receive immediate representation and evidence preservation after accidents. She possesses exceptional research, writing and bankruptcy skills with notable achievements, including successfully resolving a wrongful death lawsuit and defending against multi-milliondollar class actions and wrongful termination suits. Hsiao volunteers as a judge for ABA Mediation Competition, coaches Special Olympics and speaks at webinars. Recognized as a Super Lawyer Rising Star since 2019, she actively participates in professional associations and chairs the firm’s Business Litigation Insurance Defense Group.