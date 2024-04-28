Finalist: Lorry Leigh Belhumeur

(Western Youth Services)

Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Lorry Leigh Belhumeur, CEO of Western Youth Services (WYS), boasts over four decades of leadership in mental health. Under her guidance, WYS secured the ACEs Aware grant, leading to groundbreaking research on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). Amidst the pandemic, she spearheaded the creation of the RESET Toolbox, offering vital mental health resources. Dr. Leigh Belhumeur introduced the Super Resilient(tm) Youth curriculum, empowering children with essential mental health tools. Actively advocating for youth mental health, she engages in dialogues with governmental decision-makers such as Congresswoman Katie Porter and Senator Scott Wiener. Her strategic approach has not only positioned WYS as a DEIfocused agency but has also contributed to its remarkable growth, with a consistent 11.5% annual increase in clients served over the last three years.

