Finalist: Morgan Gallagher

Morgan Gallagher, an experienced real estate and land use attorney at Cox Castle, specializes in transactional and litigation matters involving land use, zoning, entitlements and environmental permitting for complex projects. With a focus on California’s intricate land use processes, her strategic guidance and expertise spans the California Environmental Quality Act, Subdivision Map Act and Coastal Act, advising clients from due diligence to project approval. Gallagher has a successful track record representing clients in various real estate sectors, including residential, renewable energy, office and mixed-use developments. Notable achievements include entitlements for controversial residential and retail projects, permitting for a $500 million hospital improvement project, and defending against CEQA litigation. Committed to community service, Gallagher actively engages with organizations like The Salvation Army Orange County and the Tustin Community Foundation.