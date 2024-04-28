Finalist: Patty Arvielo

CEO & Co-Founder

Patty Arvielo, co-CEO of New American Funding, has over 40 years of mortgage industry experience. She co-founded the nation’s largest Latina-owned mortgage company, leading over 200 locations and nearly 3,800 employees. Arvielo’s leadership propelled NAF to become the largest woman- and Hispanic-owned mortgage firm in the U.S. Under her guidance, NAF prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion, earning accolades like the Residential Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leadership Award. Beyond NAF, Arvielo serves on various boards and invests in uplifting the Hispanic community. Recently, Vanguard University named its School of Business after her, recognizing her historic achievements. Her commitment to homeownership and education extends to her advocacy, mentorship and recognition on the Forbes 50 Over 50 list.

