Finalist: Ronnetta Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

Waymakers

Ronnetta Johnson, president and CEO of Waymakers, is a stalwart leader with over 35 years of nonprofit experience. Since joining Waymakers in 1995, she has steered the organization’s remarkable growth, overseeing a budget exceeding $30 million and impacting over 100,000 individuals annually. Her strategic vision has expanded Waymakers’ services to include sheltering children and youth, supporting crime victims, counseling families, resolving conflicts and educating communities. Committed to fostering an inclusive environment, Johnson prioritizes staff well-being and spearheads diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Beyond her role, she mentors future leaders by being a current member of the CCVAA Training Committee and a core member of the curriculum development and implementation team for coordinators, entry level, advance advocate and crisis response trainings for victim service providers throughout the State of California.

