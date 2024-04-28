Finalist: Shannon Lam

Partner

Knobbe Martens

Shannon Lam stands out as a prominent partner at Knobbe Martens, renowned for her exemplary leadership and expertise in intellectual property law. She played a pivotal role in bolstering the patent portfolio of AcuFocus, Inc., a significant achievement within the industry. Lam’s influence extends beyond her casework; she chairs Knobbe Martens’ Mentor Committee, where she spearheads initiatives to promote associate-integration and mentor engagement, showcasing her commitment to fostering talent within the firm. Widely recognized for her contributions, she is a sought-after speaker, delivering insightful presentations on topics such as “IP Trends in Medical Devices” and “Demystifying Intellectual Property for Artificial Intelligence and Open Source.” Lam has received numerous industry accolades, including being named among the “2023 Women Worth Watching in STEM” by Profiles in Diversity Journal and earning the title of “World IP Leader” by World Intellectual Property Review.

