Finalist: Sharon Battle

SVP & Market Executive - Orange County

Bank of America

Shari Battle, Bank of America’s senior vice president and market executive in Orange County, leads strategic initiatives aimed at fostering community well-being and business growth. With over 25 years in financial services, her leadership encompasses corporate social responsibility, marketing and retail banking. Under Battle’s guidance, Bank of America received prestigious awards, including the Civic 50 Large Business and National Philanthropy Day Outstanding Honoree. Personally recognized for her contributions, Battle received Passkeys’ OC Influencer for Good Award and Cal State Fullerton’s College of Business and Economics Excellence in Executive Leadership Award. In addition to her significant involvement with Orange County United Way, she serves on the Orange County Business Council Board of Directors and co-chairs its Workforce Development Committee. Battle also serves on Chapman University’s Board of Governors and the Passkeys Foundation and is an alumnus of Leadership California.

