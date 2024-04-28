Finalist: Sharon R. Klein

Partner

Blank Rome LLP

Sharon R. Klein, a partner at Blank Rome, is a leading authority in privacy and data security law. With over 40 years of experience, she chairs the firm’s Privacy, Security & Data Protection practice and manages its Orange County office. Klein advises clients on navigating complex regulatory landscapes and protecting against cyber threats. She has led initiatives to address cybersecurity risks, including serving on the Health Sector Coordinating Council Task Force. Her extensive background includes leadership roles at Siemens Medical Solutions USA, where she focused on operationalizing healthcare regulations. Klein is also committed to community service, having served on the board of the Girl Scouts of Orange County for six years and championing STEM education for girls. Her contributions have been recognized by organizations such as Comerica Bank, Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing and Corporate Counsel’s Women Influence & Power in Law Awards.

