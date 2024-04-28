Finalist: Teresa Conk

SVP & Chief Clinical Institutes Officer

Hoag Health System

Teresa Conk, nominated for the Inspirational Women’s Awards by Hoag, stands as a visionary leader in California’s healthcare sector. Holding degrees from Chapman University and USC, she brings extensive experience and innovation to her role. As senior vice president & chief clinical institutes officer at Hoag, Conk has significantly advanced the institution’s growth. Her leadership roles at UCI Health and Children’s Hospital of Orange County demonstrate her commitment to healthcare excellence. Her community involvement extends to boards such as the Orange County Business Council and the American Cancer Society - OC. Notably, she pioneered a pediatric primary care clinic at the Boys & Girls Club and expanded neonatal care at UCI. Conk’s recent accomplishments include expanding Hoag’s cancer institute and OB program, recruiting top talent and opening a digestive health center, providing cutting-edge treatment for patients suffering from various digestive disorders.

