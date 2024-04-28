Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Gazal Pour-Moezzi, a partner at Sheppard Mullin in the intellectual property practice group, is renowned for her expertise in advising global businesses on brand development, protection and enforcement. With a focus on trademark litigation, she secured a landmark victory in the Hana Financial, Inc. v Hana Bank case, a groundbreaking trademark dispute decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. She has also achieved significant monetary awards for her clients, including a $16 million arbitration win against Dentsply International for trademark infringement. Currently Pour-Moezzi is involved in representing medical technology company Edwards Lifesciences in a complex Lanham Act dispute. Beyond litigation, she handles trademark prosecution, arbitration and counseling on brand protection strategies. Pour-Moezzi is dedicated to community service serving on the board of SPIN, a local nonprofit aiding families facing homelessness.