Gianna Mulkay

Executive Director

Together We Rise

Gianna Dahlia Mulkay, executive director of Foster Love, emerged from the foster care system herself to lead a team of over 50, prioritizing hiring individuals with foster care backgrounds. Under her leadership, Foster Love launched groundbreaking initiatives like Sweet Cases and The Family Fellowship, transforming support for foster youth nationwide. Through her position as a board member for the Family Focused Treatment Administration (FFTA), overseeing robust social media awareness campaigns, dedicating time to informative speaking engagements and collaborating with policymakers, Mulkay works to ensure the voices of those with lived experiences remain centered in conversations about child welfare reform. Her advocacy extends to policymakers, earning her recognition as one of L.A. Business First’s Women of Influence and Supervisor Doug Chaffee’s Kindness Awards. Despite battling breast cancer, Mulkay remains steadfast in her mission to revolutionize child welfare, poised to serve Foster Love’s millionth foster child in 2024.

