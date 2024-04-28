President & CEO

Meals on Wheels Orange County

Holly Hagler has led Meals on Wheels Orange County (MOWOC) as president and CEO for over 13 years, advocating senior health advocacy. Under her guidance, MOWOC initiated the Food Equity Initiative, providing culturally competent meals to diverse older adults. The Asian menu pilot received positive feedback, prompting the introduction of a vegetarian option and lactose-free meals. Hagler’s involvement in the Orange County Strategic Plan for Aging reflects her commitment to understanding senior needs. Data from the report highlights the importance of MOWOC’s services amid rising food insecurity and social isolation among seniors. Her leadership earned MOWOC recognition, including being named Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Tyler Diep. Hagler is listed among Orange County’s top influencers and recognized as an LA Times OC 2022 Visionary. Her dedication ensures MOWOC not only provides meals but also addresses seniors’ unique needs.