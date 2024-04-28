Honoree: Andrea Klein

Founder & CEO

Rand Technology

Andrea Klein is the CEO and founder of Rand Technology. In 1992, using the extensive knowledge, passion and drive she developed as a consultative sales leader, she launched Rand to support global tier one, tech-centric companies that were working to launch and modernize the first widely distributed desktop PCs. Klein was one of very few female leaders participating in that space; now, over 30 years later, she is well-known to technology executives as a trusted advisor and a resource for industry insights. These guiding principles have been the foundation upon which Rand Technology has grown into the venerated, industry-leading, global supply chain company it is today. Rand supports Fortune 500 companies with sales, purchasing, engineering, testing and logistics from offices across five continents.

As a tier one global sourcing and supply chain solutions provider, Rand offers a comprehensive suite of services to support new product introduction (NPI), production and global services that empower clients to achieve bottom line growth in all market conditions. Klein is also respected as an entrepreneur and advocate for the advancement of technology in general. As a visionary and humanitarian, she privately supports the people and organizations she believes in and sponsors annual company food drives and other philanthropic activities which the entire Rand team enjoys. With her passion for technology and vision of a better, greener planet, she built the company based on trust, integrity and an unwavering commitment to superior product quality, leading-edge innovation and customer satisfaction.

Klein hopes to inspire women to continue to break barriers that may have traditionally limited their professional opportunities. She encourages young women to follow their hearts and pursue career paths that fulfill their passions. Klein makes frequent presentations to young women and girls at schools, civic organizations and charitable events urging them to follow their hearts and pursue career paths that fulfill their passions. She has also participated in UCI’s Junior Achievement program, a nonprofit that prepares young people for success. Considering her company’s remarkable success as the first 100-percent woman-owned, global independent distribution company, it is perhaps an understatement to say Klein is a trailblazer well ahead of her time.

