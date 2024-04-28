(Kristi Klemens)

Associate

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Irina Rospotnyuk is a distinguished leader in estate planning and taxation, recognized for her expertise and commitment to excellence. With over two decades of experience, she specializes in assisting ultrahigh- net-worth clients in Orange County and Los Angeles, providing tailored planning strategies and navigating complex tax matters. As an active speaker and thought leader, Rospotnyuk shares her insights at seminars and through influential publications. Her dedication to providing the most up-to-date knowledge for her peers and clients is also notable in her co-authored paper titled “Extending the Annual GST Tax Exclusion to Direct Skips to Trusts and to Indirect Skips.” She also contributes to leadership roles at JMBM and serves on the board of the Orange County Estate Planning Council, fostering collaboration within the legal community. Committed to giving back, Rospotnyuk volunteers her time to support organizations like Serving People In Need, Inc. (SPIN), and advocates for women in the legal profession.