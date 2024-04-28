Wealth Management Advisor

Northwestern Mutual – Orange County

Jessica Aliotti has been a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual since 2014, consistently acquiring 70 new clients annually. She’s achieved top rankings in the Western Region, including being recognized as #1 in 2016 & 2018. In 2023, she was honored as an outstanding businesswoman in Orange County. Aliotti holds various certifications, including Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Life Underwriter. Passionate about empowering others financially, she supports woman-based nonprofits and pediatric cancer research. She’s a member of the Northwestern Mutual Women’s Field Association, a women-only group designed to impact and empower women working at the company and contributes to the Community of Irvine Soccer League and Dove Canyon Social Committee. Aliotti’s financial planning practice spans a decade, with a focus on educating women and communities nationwide. She advocates for financial literacy and holds speaking engagements at businesses and universities.

