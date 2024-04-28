Chief Program Officer

City Net

Jessica Avelar-Bruce is a distinguished leader in homelessness and housing services. Since her tenure at Colette’s Children’s Home, she has been dedicated to addressing homelessness, pioneering stable housing solutions. Joining City Net as the director of outreach & engagement in 2017, Avelar-Bruce showcased exceptional leadership during her oversight of Homeless Outreach Services on the Santa Ana Riverbed, the largest homeless encampment in Orange County. Active participation in the Orange County Continuum of Care Policies, Procedures and Standards Committee in 2018 highlighted her dedication to shaping a comprehensive homelessness system of care. Her leadership in the Multidisciplinary Response Team Program showcases her ability to drive systemic change. Under Avelar-Bruce’s guidance, City Net expanded statewide and grew from seven to over 250 staff members, reflecting her adept leadership. As Chief Program Officer, she is committed to fostering a positive organizational culture.

