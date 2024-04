Curriculum Design & Digital Equity Coordinator

Building Skills Partnership

Julie Aguilar joined Building Skills Partnership (BSP) as an instructor in June 2019, teaching educational programs like Green Janitor Education, Infectious Disease Certification and English as a Second Language in Orange County. In March of 2022, she transitioned to BSP’s Orange County as a program coordinator, expanding workforce development classes alongside ESL and citizenship courses in Orange County. In this role, she worked to create connections and community with the Orange County membership. As Curriculum Design and Digital Equity Coordinator since October 2022, Aguilar focuses on providing digital access and skills to workers. She initiated programs like BSP Union Hall Digital Skills for Life, Digital Champion Program and Digital Navigators. A Salvadoran American raised in South Central Los Angeles, Aguilar earned her B.A. from UC Santa Barbara in language, culture and society and her M.A. from CSU Dominguez Hills in English, with teaching English as a Second Language.