Executive Director

Laguna Art Museum

Julie Perlin Lee stepped into the role of executive director at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) in May 2021, bringing with her a wealth of experience garnered from her leadership positions at the Catalina Island Museum and Bowers Museum. With a solid educational background encompassing art history, exhibition design and museum studies, she has been a driving force behind LAM’s strategic evolution. Collaborating closely with deputy director Victoria Gerard, she has implemented transformative measures to enhance fundraising efforts and optimize internal operations, aiming to deliver exceptional visitor experiences. Perlin Lee’s visionary approach includes ambitious plans to triple the museum’s endowment to $12 million within the next five years, ensuring its long-term financial viability. Additionally, her adept stewardship has attracted a significant influx of first-time donors, comprising 25-30% of LAM’s contributors over the past two years, indicative of her ability to cultivate and diversify the museum’s donor base.

