Co-Owner & President

MacKenzie Corporation

Katie Rucker, with over 15 years of experience in her family business, understands the complexities of working with relatives. This led her to establish Next Gen Collaborative, a coaching service empowering female leaders in family businesses. Rucker’s journey, from high school to co-presidency with her twin sister and launching a second business, underscores the importance of open communication in building generational opportunities. With the majority of U.S. businesses being family-owned and a low success rate in transitioning to the second generation, she advocates for embracing authentic visions. She emphasizes the role of communication and commitment in navigating challenges and preserving the family legacy. Through speaking engagements and engagement with family business centers, Rucker shares insights on sibling partnerships and innovation. Beyond work, she prioritizes philanthropy focused on youth empowerment and family cohesion.

