Laurie Sicaeros: 2014 MemorialCare Academy (Sally Aristei Photo 323.496.111/Sally Aristei Photographs www.Se)

Chief Strategy Officer

MemorialCare

Laurie Sicaeros transitioned to chief strategy officer for MemorialCare Health System in 2022, following her role as chief operating officer for MemorialCare Medical Foundation, which she established in 2011. She spearheaded the foundation’s expansion, emphasizing care coordination across medical groups and physician practices. With over two decades of experience spanning mergers & acquisitions, marketing and informatics, Sicaeros prioritizes access to care and physician integration. She drives strategic initiatives and partnerships to enhance care accessibility, leading initiatives like grassroots vaccine outreach during the pandemic and upgrading the hospital’s strategic planning process. Notably, she established The Miller Children’s Care Network, a pioneering Clinically Integrated Network for pediatric care. Sicaeros’ approachable leadership style and strategic acumen earned her recognition such as AVIA’s Vanguard Award, Becker’s Top 50 Chief Strategy Officer and Los Angeles Times OC Visionary in Healthcare.