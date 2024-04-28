CEO & Founder

Crème Collective

Leilah Mundt is the visionary founder behind Crème Collective, a cutting-edge sales and creative agency revolutionizing the beauty industry. Her journey as an entrepreneur was sparked by her fervent dedication to clean beauty. Recognizing the need for a transformative shift towards ethical and sustainable beauty practices, Mundt established Crème Collective as a hub for like-minded brands seeking to make a positive impact. Her knack for marketing ensures each brand’s unique narrative is authentically conveyed, empowering them to resonate deeply with consumers. Under her guidance, numerous emerging brands have experienced exponential growth and earned widespread recognition, solidifying their position in the competitive beauty market. Mundt envisions a future where clean beauty is not just a trend but the industry standard, fostering self-confidence and empowerment every step of the way.

