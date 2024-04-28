Partner, Corporate and Securities

FitzGerald Kreditor Bolduc Risbrough LLP

Lynne Bolduc, a leading corporate and securities lawyer for over three decades, has facilitated billions of dollars in transactions for domestic and international clients across various industries on the West Coast. She excels in devising innovative financing strategies for companies seeking capital infusion, going public or engaging in mergers and acquisitions. Representing both private and public entities as well as investment firms, Bolduc’s expertise encompasses corporate governance, contract negotiations, private and public offerings, mergers and acquisitions and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting. Beyond her legal practice, she is a respected speaker and expert witness on business and securities law, with multiple publications to her credit. Additionally, Bolduc serves on the Board of Directors of the National Investment Banking Association, specializing in corporate, securities, finance, private and public offerings, investment banking, contracts, mergers and acquisitions.

