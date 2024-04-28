Senior Director, Marketing

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

During her four-year tenure at Tarsus, Maáza Martin has spearheaded marketing and strategic planning efforts for XDEMVY, Tarsus’ pioneering FDA-approved therapy for Demodex blepharitis. Under her leadership, the innovative “Look at the Lids” campaign was launched, rapidly educating eye care professionals and positively influencing market sentiment within a remarkably short timeframe. In addition to her marketing prowess, Martin is a driving force behind Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives at Tarsus. She established the company’s DE&I Council and now leads its business pillar, ensuring that DE&I principles remain integral to the company’s interactions with customers and industry organizations. She also spearheads the organization of Juneteenth programming at Tarsus, fostering cultural awareness and reflection among employees. Beyond Tarsus, Martin co-chairs the Program Committee at OWL, orchestrating events aimed at promoting equity and diversity across various sectors. She has also been invited as a speaker at the National Medical Association, where she inspires young black doctors and discusses career opportunities within the industry.

