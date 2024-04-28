Founder & CEO

Extraordinary Lives Foundation

Mara James is a dedicated advocate for mental health and children’s well-being. Through her charitable work with the Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF), she provides essential mental health tools to children and families, drawing from her own experiences to drive positive change. She has authored two children’s books and created Piggie Bear, a character aimed at enhancing social-emotional learning and mental health. The plush character, books and related power cards are donated to nonprofits throughout the region, including low-income schools, children’s hospitals, domestic violence shelters, military organizations and many others. James’ contributions extend through her podcast “Let’s Talk Wellness,’’ where she interviews medical professionals and holistic healers. In her words, “It takes all of us coming together to move the dial.”

