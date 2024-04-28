(Edie Layland)

Chief Executive Officer

Human Options

Maricela Rios-Faust is a passionate advocate dedicated to eradicating relationship violence, striving for a future where every individual and family in Orange County can thrive without fear. Leading as CEO of Human Options, she and her devoted team provide critical support to survivors, impacting 1,189 lives last year alone through counseling, legal aid and housing assistance. Under Rios-Faust’s guidance, 90% of survivors achieve self-reliance within six months. Her commitment to inclusivity extends to diverse communities, with programs available in multiple languages. She has also initiated a multicultural media conference, broadening awareness of prevention and support initiatives. Beyond her organization, Rios-Faust serves as co-chair of the Domestic Violence Death Review Team, collaborating with community leaders to confront the profound impact of relationship violence.