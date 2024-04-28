Chief Excellence Officer

Leaderology

Marissa Waldman is a seasoned leader in leadership development with over 25 years of experience. She began as a career counselor, helping individuals find passion and purpose and later transitioned to coaching, focusing on developing authentic leaders. She serves on the board of Working Wardrobes, providing job training and career services to underserved communities, and contributes to the Cal State University Long Beach HR Advisory Board, shaping HR curriculum. Waldman actively supports the National Human Resources Association, advancing HR professionals. She leads two key initiatives: nurturing Fearlessly Authentic leaders through scholarships and partnerships with CSULB and launching a Fearlessly Authentic movement in Corporate America. Under her leadership, Leaderology achieved transformative growth, including debuting on the Inc. 5000 list, workforce expansion and innovative product development. The company invested in training, technology and cybersecurity measures, which resulted in an increased customer retention rate.