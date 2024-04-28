Partner

Complex Appellate Litigation Group

Mary-Christine Sungaila, a prominent appellate attorney, opened the Complex Appellate Litigation Group’s Orange County office in 2023. Known for her groundbreaking legal work, she regularly petitions the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of clients such as the City of Costa Mesa and the American Bar Association. Sungaila’s dedication extends beyond her legal practice, as seen in her pro bono work, board positions and mentoring of law students. She successfully advocated for Jane Dorotik’s retrial rights and secured asylum for Flores Molina, a Nicaraguan man facing persecution. Her commitment to elevating female voices is evident in her Portia Project® podcast, which features influential women in the legal industry. Sungaila also contributes to her community through board memberships and executive roles. She has earned numerous accolades, including recognition from the Orange County Business Journal and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

