Chief Executive Officer

Medlin Workforce & Reentry Solutions

Meghan Medlin’s career reflects a profound commitment to community service and transformative leadership. With over 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience, she founded Medlin Workforce & Reentry Solutions (MWRS) in 2019 and the Hub for Integration, Reentry & Employment (H.I.R.E.) in 2020. Under her leadership, H.I.R.E. has made a significant impact, assisting over 123 individuals in its inaugural year in 2021 and now serving over 700 people annually. MWRS has also thrived, earning recognition as the emerging Woman-Owned Business of the Year in 2021. In 2024, Medlin is leading an initiative to integrate H.I.R.E. and MWRS under one roof, creating a comprehensive “one-stop shop” for reentry and workforce development services in Orange County. Her participation in initiatives like the Stepping Up Initiative, OC Cares, Continuum of Care Board, SB 823, Ban the Box and numerous others highlights Medlin’s comprehensive approach to community betterment.

