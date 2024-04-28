Aedan Jayce (Kimberly M. Wang)

Pamela Estes has been CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach since 2008, overseeing its expansion to serve families in Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest and Mission Viejo. Throughout the pandemic, she emphasized staying connected with over 4,000 youth and families, leading the organization to exponential growth in impact and revenue. Under her leadership, the club now employs over 70 youth development professionals with an annual budget of $4M and expects even more growth iinthe Saddleback Valley over the next two years. Estes’ forward-facing approach prioritizes transparency, empathy and innovation. She fosters symbiotic partnerships, expanding programs to include school-day supervision and summer school enrichment. She advocates for trauma-informed practices and mental health initiatives, presenting at national forums and co-facilitating regional networks. Estes’ commitment to youth development and community partnerships drives the club’s growth, with plans to expand further into the Saddleback Valley.