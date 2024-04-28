Chief Executive Officer

Illumination Foundation

Dr. Pooja Bhalla, CEO of Illumination Foundation, leads the organization in disrupting homelessness cycles in Orange County, California. Promoted from COO in 2017 to CEO in May 2023, she drives initiatives integrating housing and healthcare, fostering health equity to stabilize long-term housing and health for the homeless. Under her stewardship, Illumination Foundation achieved $49.4M in revenue in FY 2022-23. Dr. Bhalla’s pivotal accomplishments include becoming a CalAIM provider, partnering with Foresight Health Solutions for an AI-driven EHR system and expanding healthcare partnerships, such as CHOC Primary Care and UCLA Medical Center. Notably, she organized pandemic response efforts serving over 2,500 vulnerable individuals. Dr. Bhalla’s collaborations with diverse stakeholders and her expertise in healthcare for the homeless make her a sought-after speaker and author. Her contributions extend to academic publications and influential reports like the Orange County Homeless Death Review Committee.

