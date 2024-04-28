Ramin Baschshi, M.D.

President & CEO

Unlimited Possibilities

Dr. Ramin Baschshi is an accomplished executive with a strong background in nonprofit management and philanthropy. With expertise in strategic planning, event management and clinical research, she holds an M.D. from Xavier University School of Medicine. Since 2018, Dr. Baschshi has served as the CEO and president of Unlimited Possibilities (UP), an Orange County nonprofit providing disability services to over 5,000 children and families every year. Formerly known as UCP of Orange County, UP has been a cornerstone for families since 1953 by providing disability services for families at every stage of life from birth into adulthood. Dr. Baschshi has shown leadership in the face of unprecedented circumstances, all while remaining relentless in her vision to push forward and create an equitable world for the underserved community. Before UP she spent over eight years as chief operating officer at Make-A-Wish Los Angeles.

