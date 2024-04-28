Director of Administration

South County Outreach

Sheila Teevans’ professional journey has left a significant impact on the Orange County community. Her leadership roles in local events, particularly the church’s Vacation Bible School, which allowed her to use project, people and financial management skills to benefit hundreds of families across the community. Upon returning to the workforce, Teevans leveraged her network to secure a position with OneOC, where she directed the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards, fostering connections across Orange County. Her subsequent role as corporate relations manager further amplified her impact, driving revenue growth and community engagement. Joining Forever Footprints as interim executive director, Teevans oversaw substantial organizational growth, implementing board advancements and support programs for families. Transitioning to South County Outreach she led expansions, including a thrift store and food pantry. Teevans finds fulfillment in creating supportive work environments, exemplified by her advocacy for flexible schedules and baby-friendly workplaces.