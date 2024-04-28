Founder & Volunteer CEO

The Literacy Project

Sue Grant has built a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the nonprofit sector, driven by her commitment to addressing cultural inequities through literacy initiatives. Before founding The Literacy Project, she established OC Public Relations, supporting numerous Orange County nonprofits and facilitating over $10.6 million in fundraising efforts. Grant’s leadership has expanded The Literacy Project’s impact globally, notably earning a top-five finish at the World Literacy Summit and receiving accolades such as the “20 Most Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022” by Women Leaders Magazine. Despite challenges, her visionary approach as volunteer CEO has garnered recognition, including the “Impact in Community Award” from Internet Marketing Association and a “Women in Business” honoree from the Orange County Business Journal. The Literacy Project has served 10,500 underserved students, raised $4.8 million for reading programs and donated $1.92 million worth of reading games to promote family literacy.