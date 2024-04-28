President & CEO

Juice It Up!

Under Susan Taylor’s leadership, Juice It Up! has seen remarkable growth, marked by record-breaking sales and franchise expansion. As president and CEO since 2020, she has driven consecutive years of sales increases, surpassing $41 million in total system sales. Taylor prioritizes franchisee success, evident in the impressive growth of average unit volumes (AUV) and franchise development. With over 100 locations across multiple states, Juice It Up! continues to attract entrepreneurs for franchise opportunities. Her menu innovation ensures a balance between flavor and functionality, maintaining the brand’s competitive edge. Juice It Up! secured its first professional sports partnership with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, further enhancing its presence in Southern California. Taylor’s strategic initiatives, including store design updates and mobile ordering, contribute to the brand’s overall success. Beyond her professional endeavors, she remains involved with the UC Berkeley Alumni Association.