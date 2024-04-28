Founder

Lumos Marketing

Tania Bhattacharyya has 12 years of experience in the Orange County nonprofit sector, where she discovered a profound passion for storytelling. Through her tenure, she cultivated relationships within the alumni, parental and patient communities of addiction treatment programs, delving into their narratives. Recognizing a prevalent theme of shame and guilt, Bhattacharyya developed a process to reframe these stories into hopeful narratives, leading many individuals to become advocates and catalysts for change. Transitioning into nonprofit executive leadership, she honed her ability to amplify organizational voices, overcoming strategic, scheduling and self-limiting obstacles. Founding Lumos Marketing in 2020, she responded to a growing need among women and women of color entrepreneurs to articulate their perspectives and establish impactful brands. Bhattacharyya is an active member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers DEI Committee and the Orange County Nonprofit Professionals Network Storytelling Committee.

