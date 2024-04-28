Victoria Ha Vy Le

(BEE THAO)

Executive Field Chairman

First Financial Security

Victoria Le’s journey in the financial sector began in 2009, and since then, she’s become a leading figure in Southern California. Her inclusive approach and dedication to empowering immigrant families have resulted in nearly $4 billion in financial protection. Le was also twice featured as one of the most influential women in Asian Premiere Magazine, even gracing the cover of the Spring 2023 edition. She is not only recognized nationally but also commended by Congresswoman Michelle Steel for her exceptional work. Beyond her corporate success, Le actively mentors professionals and founded the nonprofit E3: Empower, Emanate, Educate to address financial literacy gaps in underserved communities. Through E3, she has developed programs and workshops that provide essential financial knowledge, empowering individuals to make informed decisions and secure their financial futures.

