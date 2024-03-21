Anniversary Sale Extravaganza On AliExpress

Take Advantage Of This Anniversary Sale To Stock Up On All You Need

AliExpress is celebrating its anniversary with an amazing lineup of sales and special discounts for all products! Lasting until March 27th, this anniversary sale highlights AliExpress’s success over the years in offering great quality items to customers across the world.

With up to 70% off sitewide and $150+ in special discounts, get ready to savor the best of AliExpress with amazing deals on electronics, jewelry, toys, clothing, and a host of other categories.

Commemorating Milestones

AliExpress, from its humble beginnings to a global e-commerce powerhouse, has achieved remarkable milestones in the e-commerce world. This celebration is a testament to AliExpress’s commitment to innovation and excellence. It reflects on the platform’s evolution and the vibrant community it has fostered.

Unveiling Unbeatable Deals

Can’t settle on what to buy during this sale? We’ve curated special categories we think are great additions to your shopping cart:

Wireless Earbuds with Noise Cancellation

Experience unparalleled sound quality and convenience with these compact, noise-canceling wireless earbuds . Designed for music lovers on the go, they offer long-lasting battery life, water resistance, and touch controls for easy operation.

Multifunctional Makeup Brush Set

These makeup brush sets include brushes for foundation, blush, eyeshadow, and more, all with soft, synthetic bristles for flawless application. It’s a must-have for beauty enthusiasts, offering professional-grade tools for every look.

Compact Air Fryer

Enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil with a compact air fryer. Their small footprint makes it ideal for any kitchen, while their rapid air technology ensures delicious and healthy results every time.

Storage Cabinet

Organize your space in style with this versatile storage cabinet sideboard . Its modular design allows for customizable configurations, perfect for adapting to your storage needs.

Adjustable Dumbbells Set

Maximize your home workouts with adjustable dumbbell sets , allowing you to quickly change weights between exercises. It’s a space-saving solution for fitness enthusiasts.

Genuine Leather Bedframe

Transform your bedroom into a luxurious retreat with this multifunctional genuine leather bed frame . Featuring a soft, upholstered headboard with built-in speakers and LED lighting, it offers an immersive sleeping experience.

Educational Robot Kit

Spark creativity and a love for STEM with DIY educational robot kits . Suitable for kids and adults alike, it teaches the basics of robotics and coding in a fun, interactive way.

Modern TV Stand

Elevate your entertainment experience with this sleek and contemporary TV stand . Crafted with a minimalist design, it adds a touch of sophistication to any living space.

Exclusive Anniversary Offers

In addition to the incredible savings during this event, savvy shoppers have the opportunity to amplify their savings even further by leveraging exclusive, limited-time discount codes. These coveted codes offer an unparalleled chance to maximize your shopping experience at AliExpress.

US05 - $5 off $39+ purchases

US10 - $10 discount on $79+ purchases

US20 - $20 off $159+ orders

US40 - $40 off $299+ buys

US80 - $80 discount on $499+ orders

You can also save as a first-time shopper on AliExpress with these exclusive codes for U.S. shoppers:

NEWUS6OFF - $6 off $20+ orders

NEWUS8OFF - $8 off $40 + purchases

NEWUS12OFF - $12 off $80+ total

NEWUS25OFF - $25 off $150+ orders