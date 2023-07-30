No. 21 - Fishman, Block and Diamond LLP

Share

fbco.com

16830 Ventura Blvd. Suite 400, Encino, CA 91436

Headcount in Los Angeles County

  • Total number of CPAs: 32
  • Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 36
  • Total number of employees: 46

Headquarters: Encino

Year established: 1979

Offices firmwide: 1

Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, Estate Planning

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Accounting Leaders 2023
(Rachel/Rachel)

Top Local Executive: Steven J. Fishman, Partner