No. 21 - Fishman, Block and Diamond LLP
16830 Ventura Blvd. Suite 400, Encino, CA 91436
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 32
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 36
- Total number of employees: 46
Headquarters: Encino
Year established: 1979
Offices firmwide: 1
Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, Estate Planning
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Top Local Executive: Steven J. Fishman, Partner