Partner & Structured Finance Practice Co-Chair

Winston & Strawn LLP

Professional Services

Francisco Flores is a partner and Structured Finance Practice co-chair at Winston & Strawn LLP. In these capacities, he advises clients on corporate finance and structured finance transactions, as well as various cross-border transactions in Latin America. His experience with such matters includes asset acquisition, credit facilities, cross-border borrowing and lending, debt restructuring, foreign direct investment, formation and operation of foreign subsidiaries, securitizations, and real estate transactions.

Flores has played a significant role in continuing to develop the firm’s fintech practice. Over the past few years, he has represented clients who provide financing to fintechs in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico, as well as foreign capital providers lending to fintechs in the United States. His contributions to his field extend well past his work at Winston. Flores’ hands-on approach to thought leadership and involvement in the legal community are reflected in his board affiliations, speaking engagements, and publications.

