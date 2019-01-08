Born in the USA: These luxurious rides are locally sourced

You'll feel pampered even on first entry to the new Lincoln Aviator, as its air glide suspension automatically lowers to assist access. Making its initial bow at this year's LA Auto Show, this revived mid-size, three-row premium crossover is also available as Lincoln's first-ever plug-in hybrid (which, at 450 horsepower, is the brand's most powerful vehicle yet). The 2020 Aviator is a quantum leap in quality and personality from its 2002-2005 namesake, marking the debut of parent company Ford's new rear-drive, unibody architecture and Lincoln's upgraded Co-Pilot360 Plus suite of safety systems. The ride flaunts crisp, sculpted lines that lend style to what can be a stodgy class of vehicles.