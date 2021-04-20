No place like (the right) home

Seniors living in Southern California possess a wealth of opportunities for housing. Depending upon your mental, physical and financial health, you can choose from a range of options including independent living, assisted living, memory care facilities, continued care retirement communities and nursing homes.

What is assisted living?

Assisted living offers the greatest flexibility, combining planned activities, meals and support services within one large, medium or small community of seniors. It works best for seniors needing day-to-day health-related assistance. Licensed as Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly (RCFEs) by the Department of Social Services, assisted living communities usually offer a choice of all-inclusive or à la carte housing and services. The average cost of assisted living in Los Angeles is $4,500 a month. It is important to find the right home for your loved ones,” said Aza Varvarian, administrator from All Seasons Living Inc. “Our mission is to provide a safe, nurturing and compassionate atmosphere for our residents where quality of life is utmost importance.”

All-inclusive assisted living enables residents to pay a fixed amount that includes rent, meals, and access to transportation services, housekeeping, plus other activities and amenities, depending on the facility. Those less inclined to use a multitude of services might opt for the à la carte menu, especially if they plan to cook their own meals and/or do their own housekeeping.

Assisted living versus independent living

An independent living community works best for active seniors aged 55 and older looking to maintain their independence in a private home, apartment or other setting within a larger retirement community. While they don’t offer the same health care services that assisted living facilities do, they often provide social and entertainment activities to help seniors feel less isolated.

Other living arrangements for seniors In addition to assisted living, seniors unable to live independently may opt for a skilled nursing facility offering 24-hour care for both short-term and chronic conditions; or memory care home, for individuals living with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) provide the most options, combining independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing care within a single community.

Use the listings in this guide as a starting point in your search for the right home or visit caassistedliving.org to learn more.