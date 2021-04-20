Transportation Options for Seniors

Getting out and about in Southern California is a challenge that will linger beyond COVID-19, especially for seniors. Fortunately, seniors have plenty of low-cost and free options for reliable transportation.

Cityride

Seniors aged 65 and older, as well as people with certain disabilities, can take advantage of Cityride, a transportation assistance program for City of Los Angeles and select Los Angeles County residents. Simply purchase Cityride Dial-A-Ride (DAR) services to access permitted taxis, as well as free DASH buses. Learn more at ladottransit.com/cityride.

Access Paratransit

Certain seniors and individuals with disabilities can also get around via Access Paratransit. This convenient ride share program offers curb-to-curb pick-up seven days a week. Seniors can even use this for drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites. Discover more at accessla.org.

New Freedom

Another service, New Freedom, offers transportation for eligible older adults or individuals with disabilities throughout Los Angeles County at no cost. Wheelchair accessible vans are also available through the County of Los Angeles Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services. They also run a reimbursement program for volunteer drivers who take seniors to doctor appointments, grocery stores, worship services, senior centers, adult daycare, jobs, and more. For further details, visit newfreedom.lacounty.gov.

Emergency transport

Seniors requiring emergency transportation for medical issues can rely on Medicare. Medicare Part B covers emergency ground or air ambulance services. Should you or your loved one continue to drive?

If you’re wondering whether you or a family member should keep driving, consider the following. Are you or your loved one vision impaired? The CDC notes vision issues increase greatly after age 75. One-third of seniors over age 65 also suffer from hearing loss. If these can’t be sufficiently corrected with glasses or hearing devices, consider putting someone else in the driver’s seat.

Other health issues such as early-stage dementia can also reduce your capacity to drive safely. Consult a doctor to help you make these crucial life decisions. And remember, you always have plenty of transportation options throughout Southern California and beyond to remain independent well into your senior years.