French Modern Masterpiece in Newport

Picture yourself in one of Newport Beach’s most desirable neighborhoods, Cliffhaven. Located on a tree-lined street, this newly built five-bedroom, eight-bath home includes a great room with soaring 22-foot-high ceilings and expansive open-concept kitchen with a massive island.

“This French modern masterpiece is one of Newport’s premier new construction,” notes Compass listing agent, Rob Giem.

A unique glass-walled dining room opens on two sides, allowing light to shine in at any time. Entertain friends and family in your professionally equipped movie theater or take a dip in your sparkling outdoor pool. Come home to Newport today!

Location: 306 Signal Road, Newport Beach 92663

Asking price: $9,875,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 7,400 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Private roof garden; spa bath and steam shower; boutique-inspired dressing room; four additional bedroom suites – all with European baths and designer-selected materials; a garden view guest house; a large, mirrored gym and spa

Contact: Rob Giem, Compass

949.933.7046

rob.giem@compass.com

compass.com

DRE#: 01082750

