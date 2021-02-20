A Corona Del Mar Ocean View Masterpiece Awaits

Live out your dreams in this sensational R. Douglas Mansfield-designed Corona Del Mar home overlooking the sea. Make a grand entrance into the dramatic two-story foyer. A formal living room with polished travertine floors, stone fireplace and elegant arched French doors opens to an inviting patio offering stellar ocean views. Up the sweeping staircase sits an entertaining space that opens to a spacious deck and elegant master suite with separate gym and yoga studio and resort-like bathroom with custom stone finishes.

Listing agent Geoff Dunlevie remarks, “Immaculate Santa Barbara-style home with commanding views of Big Corona Beach, Newport Harbor and panoramic two-island ocean views!”

Location: 3412 Ocean Blvd., Corona Del Mar 92625

Asking price: $14,595,000

Year built: 2000

Living area: 3,382 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: First floor bedroom/office with en suite bath; chef’s kitchen with Viking and Bosch appliances, stone counters and walk-in pantry; master suite upstairs with dropped soffit ceiling and French doors; open dining room; spacious deck

Contact: Ardery & Associates l Geoff Dunlevie, Compass

949.359.1804

geoff.dunlevie@compass.com

compass.com/agents/james-ardery

DRE#: 01992989