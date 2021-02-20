Breathtaking views in Corona Del Mar

Boasting panoramic ocean, Catalina Island and greenbelt views, this enticing Corona del Mar property offers more than 2,600 square feet of coastal living. On the upper level, a solid glass wall opens onto a stunning oversized and heated custom deck. Exquisitely remodeled in 2010, this captivating home, with its elegantly appointed kitchen and oversized master bedroom suite, is priced to sell. You simply can’t beat its best-selling feature... a perfectly picturesque coastal California setting.

“Jasmine Creek is a 24/7 guard-gated enclave in the heart of Corona del Mar with beaches nearby and resort amenities yearround,” notes the listing agent.

Location: 28 Skysail Drive City, Corona del Mar 92625

Asking price: $2,749,000

Year built: 1977

Living area: 2,678 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Unforgettable views from sunrise to sunset; oversized elevated corner lot; engineered wood and marble flooring; upper-level living all with a view; custom sound, lighting, painting, and water filtration; wall of disappearing windows

Contact: Bill and Suzanne Wyrick, Wyrick & Associates

949.466.3161

suz9921@gmail.com

asteam.com

DRE#: 00604730