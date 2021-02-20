Palatial San Juan Capistrano Estate

From the superb panoramic views of ocean, mountain and city lights to the elegant features, including a sunken formal living room with marble floors, recessed ceiling with crown molding, fireplace and mantle, this spectacular San Juan Capistrano estate amazes. As you walk through the grand foyer towards a large open concept family room with cathedral wood-beamed ceiling, double-sided brick fireplace and French doors or enticing gourmet chef’s kitchen with large center island, this stunning estate exceeds expectations.

“All on 1.6 acres of land with private tennis court, Jacuzzi and pool with fountains, long circular driveway and gated entry,” explains agent Lee Ann Canaday.

Location: 32171 Peppertree, San Juan Capistrano 92675

Asking price: $4,988,000 Year built: 1984

Living area: 8,800 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Formal entry; great room; sunken living room; exercise room; bar; guest/ housekeeper’s quarters; main floor bedroom; master bedroom; master suite; office; sauna; walk-in closet; walk-in pantry; wine cellar; two staircases; jacuzzi and pool; tennis court

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

canadaygroup.com

DRE#: 00560041