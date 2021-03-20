The Ultimate Ocean View Lifestyle

This luxurious custom home at The Strand at Headlands in Dana Point presents a sublime beachfront setting for memorable entertaining and peaceful, private relaxation. Pacific, whitewater, Catalina, shoreline, cove, bluff and evening-light views are enjoyed from most indoor and outdoor living spaces. Approximately 6,176 square feet with five ensuite bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool, spa and much more. Don’t miss your opportunity to own an exquisite custom home located within the gates of one of California’s last oceanfront new home communities.

Location: 13 Oceanfront Lane, Dana Point 92629

Asking price: $9,495,000

Year built: 2015

Living area: 6,176 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Panoramic sit-down ocean and Catalina Island views; main level master suite; heated patio; whole house audio system; state-of-the-art finishes; contemporary design; guard-gated community with patrol; community clubhouse The Details

Contact: Arlen Raubach, Compass

949.945.4855

arlen.raubach@compass.com

arlenraubach.com

DRE#: 01890023