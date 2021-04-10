60 Feet of Water Frontage

This Lido Isle waterfront double lot offers stunning panoramic views. The open, flowing floorplan is ideal for entertaining and is equipped with a private jacuzzi, large outdoor TV, built-in BBQ and bar, kegerator and ice maker. The home is currently set up as a two-bedroom, plus an office with an optional third bedroom. The expansive master retreat features a panoramic view of the harbor, a spa-bath with sauna, jetted tub and oversize shower. The property is walking distance to Lido village, beach, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include tennis courts, private beach, BBQ and more. A guest house with pool can be purchased with or separately -this price does not reflect the price for both homes.

Location: 319 Via Lido Soud, Newport Beach 92663

Asking price: $12,900,000

Year built: 2008

Living area: 4,682 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Dock for 2 large vessels; double lot; unique opportunity to purchase compound with pool house directly across the street - ideal for guests and extended family; pool house located at 318 Via Lido Soud offered separately for $4,495,000 The Details

Contact: Sean Stanfield, Pacific Sotheby’s International Real Estate

949.244.9057

sean@stanfieldrealestate.com

seanstanfield.com

DRE#: 01024996

