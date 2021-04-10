Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Orange County

60 Feet of Water Frontage

Hot Property 4_10
Share

This Lido Isle waterfront double lot offers stunning panoramic views. The open, flowing floorplan is ideal for entertaining and is equipped with a private jacuzzi, large outdoor TV, built-in BBQ and bar, kegerator and ice maker. The home is currently set up as a two-bedroom, plus an office with an optional third bedroom. The expansive master retreat features a panoramic view of the harbor, a spa-bath with sauna, jetted tub and oversize shower. The property is walking distance to Lido village, beach, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include tennis courts, private beach, BBQ and more. A guest house with pool can be purchased with or separately -this price does not reflect the price for both homes.

Location: 319 Via Lido Soud, Newport Beach 92663

Asking price: $12,900,000

Year built: 2008

Living area: 4,682 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Dock for 2 large vessels; double lot; unique opportunity to purchase compound with pool house directly across the street - ideal for guests and extended family; pool house located at 318 Via Lido Soud offered separately for $4,495,000 The Details

Contact: Sean Stanfield, Pacific Sotheby’s International Real Estate
949.244.9057
sean@stanfieldrealestate.com
seanstanfield.com
DRE#: 01024996

Orange County

More From the Los Angeles Times

  • Orange County

    Rare Island Duplex

    227 Opal

    Orange County

    Rare Island Duplex

    Island duplex with unduplicatable size, this giant 2,747 square foot property is just down the street from the North Bayfront. 227 Opal is a rare, oversized island home, with three bedrooms and three baths in the upper unit, and a large one-bedroom apartment in the lower unit.

Advertisement